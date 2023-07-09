In Spurscast episode 704, Spurscast host Paul Garcia discusses:

Victor Wembanyama’s first Summer League game

The Spurs’ opening days of free agency

Where the Spurs’ roster currently stands

[embedded content]

Spurscast Topic Breakdown

Wemby’s First Summer League Game

In his first NBA Summer League game Friday evening, Victor Wembanyama finished with nine points, eight rebounds, five blocks, and three assists in 27 minutes.

Wembanyama showed how he’s going to have an immediate impact on the defensive end of the floor with his five blocks and the way he was able to deter shots at the rim.

Wembanyama struggled with his shot in his first game, but he showed his high basketball IQ and skillset on multiple possessions, in how he drew the attention of the defense to find open teammates, or used his ball-handling and speed to drive by defenders.

The Opening Days of Free Agency

San Antonio has re-signed Julian Champagnie to a 4-year, $12 million deal, and they’ve also signed Sir’Jabari Rice to a two-way contract. The Spurs will also reportedly be re-signing Tre Jones to a 2-year, $20 million deal, and Sandro Mamukelashvili to a 1-year deal.

The Spurs also acquired Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, and two future second round picks from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three team trade with the Cavs and Miami Heat.

Lastly, the Spurs will be acquiring Reggie Bullock and a 2030 Dallas Mavericks pick swap soon once an agreed-upon trade is official.

The State of the Roster

Once deals are finalized, the Spurs will have 17 players on the full roster. This means before opening night of the regular season, the Spurs will have to trade or waive at least two players.

Check out Project Spurs for continued San Antonio Spurs coverage, and the much anticipated season with number one overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Listen to the Spurscast on all major platforms.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Wemby’s First Summer League Game and Free Agency Update