<!-- content --><span>In <a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/in-spurscast-episode-706-offseason-begins-to-slow-down/id74198758?i=1000621928259">Spurscast episode 706</a>, Spurscast host <a href="https://projectspurs.com/spurscast/">Paul Garcia</a> discusses: </span>

Spurscast Topic Breakdown

The latest transactions by the Spurs

Since the last Spurscast episode, the San Antonio Spurs have waived Lamar Stevens, acquired Cameron Payne from the Phoenix Suns, and officially re-signed Tre Jones.

The Spurs are now over the salary cap and still have access to the $7.7 million room exception.

Upcoming moves and decisions by the team

Sandro Mamukelashvili will soon officially re-sign with the Spurs, from there the team has decisions to make on what types of deals Summer League standouts Dominick Barlow and Sidy Cissoko are going to get.

If Barlow and/or Cissoko get full roster deals instead of two-way deals, the team will be faced with a situation of needing to trade or waive a player(s) before opening night with the roster spots Barlow and/or Cissoko will fill.

Who gets waived or traded before opening night?

The Spurs currently have 17 players with guaranteed deals. Before opening night in October, the NBA requires teams to have only 15 players on guaranteed deals, meaning in the next 2.5 months the Spurs will have to either trade or waive two players.

In the episode, a list of potential players who could be traded or waived are discussed.

Brainstorming potential starting lineups

After seeing Victor Wembanyama mostly play as a forward in Summer League, there’s an interesting question of what the starting lineup will be to begin the season.

Do the Spurs go with a more traditional point guard like Tre Jones, or do they go for a more versatile lineup with wings and bigs only in the lineup?

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Offseason Begins to Slow Down