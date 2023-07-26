<!-- content -->The <a href="https://projectspurs.com/spurs-2023-draft-night-recap/">2023 NBA Draft</a> has come and gone and we even saw some guys play Summer League. This of course means it is already time to start pondering the best prospects of the 2024 NBA Draft! Certainly, nobody actually cares about the 2023 NBA season. Until it decides where their team picks I suppose. Then everyone decides it’s time to care. You know just like March Madness and college basketball.

Anyway, here are just some of the names to know heading into the 2024 NBA Draft season. There should be a strong mix of overseas talent, G-Leaguers, and collegiate players on this list as the avenues of getting to the NBA seem to be multiplying exponentially.

[embedded content]

Obviously, his famous father has something to do with him making every mock draft board right now and sneaking into the first round on many of them. The pedigree is clearly there, but James lacks a few things his dad has in spades. He is not as tall, standing at 6-foot-3, and therefore not as strong. However, his shot is probably already better than his dad’s at the same stage.

He is headed to USC and he may not even crack the starting five to begin the season. However, he should be the first guy off the bench and could prove that he’s better than his four-star rating despite playing with a ton of talent at USC. James isn’t a stat stuffer, but he plays the game the right way and makes his teammates better. Plenty of teams will enjoy that in a point guard.

[embedded content]

He’s the No. 6 rated recruit according to ESPN and the 7-footer showed why on the EYBL circuit. He’s long, he’s bouncy, and he’s shown an ability to stretch the floor a bit. He will have to show he can be consistent from beyond the arc, but the opportunities should be there at Kentucky. However, he first has to recover from foot surgery he had done over the summer. Expect him to start out a little slow, especially since Coach Calipari is bringing in a ton of new faces. But once he finds his footing, Bradshaw should shine and rocket up mock boards again.

Bradshaw will have to put on weight to survive in the NBA, but his kind of athleticism is generally sought after by teams. He also wants to put every defender he comes into contact with on a poster. That kind of angry dunking definitely excites front offices looking for tough players to add to their roster. Combine that with his nice little mid-range game and one-dribble pull-ups, and he’s got the makings of a lottery pick.

[embedded content]

There is serious talk about this G-League Ignite star getting picked at the top spot in next year’s draft. The 6-foot-10 forward plays much like a guard in that he handles the ball well and often for his teams. He can go get his own shot, he is a good shooter from deep, and finishes better than you might think around the rim. He has a nice feel for the game and he is likely to be the prospect with the highest ceiling in his draft.

Considering the 2024 draft doesn’t have a whole lot of star power — at least not yet — Buzelis is the closest thing this class has to a bonafide stud. He can do just about everything on offense you’d want to see from a large shooting guard or small forward. However, he will have to put on weight and we will see what that lack of strength means for him defensively as he will be playing with grown men in the G-League.

[embedded content]

The 7-foot-2 center will be a sophomore at UConn this upcoming season. The Center will likely be the focal point of the offense. He averaged about 13 minutes a game playing behind Adama Sanogo last year, but showed that he is ready to take on a bigger role. He has championship pedigree now and he’s a much better NBA prospect than Sanogo. Clingan moves incredibly at his size, but he does need to become more fluid to move with guards on switches or at least not get completely cooked by them on drive-by dribbles.

Clingan has the right combination of size, strength, and coordination around the rim. He can finish through contact, but he also knows how to finish below the rim when he’s blocked off from getting to his spot. The biggest swing skill for him will be his shooting. If he can prove that he’s capable of shooting outside the paint and hitting those shots regularly, there’s no telling how high he could get drafted.

[embedded content]

The 7-foot sophomore was almost a surefire bet to go to the draft this past cycle. However, ultimately he decided to stay another year. This was likely the right call. This gives him an opportunity to show some improvement and frankly get taken higher in a weaker draft class. Having another year of familiarity with coach Jon Scheyer should go a long way in his development and make his game a bit smoother.

Filipowski is a pretty good offensive player and showed that he actually isn’t too shabby on the defensive end either. He will be looked upon as a leader on this young Duke roster. Tyrese Proctor, who came back to solidify his draft stock, will be another leader in the room.. Look for Filipowski’s three-point shooting and passing to improve this season as he enters the 2024 NBA draft.

