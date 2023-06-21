In Spurscast episode 702, Spurscast host Paul Garcia, Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein, and former Project Spurs writer Trevor Zickgraf discuss:

The latest trade rumblings about the Spurs trying to move up into the lottery

Late first round prospects in the event the Spurs move up in the draft

Draft prospects at 33 and 44 in the event the Spurs don’t move their two second round picks

Spurscast Topic Breakdown

Latest Trade Rumblings to Move Up

In an interview with San Antonio Spurs General Manager Brian Wright, when asked if the Spurs are looking to move Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell via trade, Wright told San Antonio Express News Columnist Mike Finger, “no.”

When asked if the Spurs would look at packaging their two second rounds picks (33, 44) to move up or a future draft asset to move up, Wright said they’d look at those possibilities.

Tuesday Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer reported there’s been trade rumblings of the Spurs trying to move up in the draft for a second lottery pick. If they do move up, the Spurs may be looking at one of the Thompson twins (Amen or Ausar), or Wembanyama’s teammate in France Bilal Coulibaly.

Draft Prospects Discussed in the Episode

Lottery projected players discussed:

Amen Thompson

Jarace Walker

Ausar Thompson

Anthony Black

Bilal Coulibaly

Cason Wallace

Taylor Hendricks

Dereck Lively II

Kobe Bufkin

Gradey Dick

Jalen Hood-Schifino

In the event the Spurs try to move up late in the first round, here were some draft prospects that were discussed:

Keyonte George

Nick Smith Jr.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Brice Sensabaugh

Dariq Whitehead

James Nnaji

Draft Prospects discussed at 33:

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Colby Jones

GG Jackson

Andre Jackson

Marcus Sasser

Draft Prospects discussed at 44: