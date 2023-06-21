In Spurscast episode 702, Spurscast host Paul Garcia, Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein, and former Project Spurs writer Trevor Zickgraf discuss:
- The latest trade rumblings about the Spurs trying to move up into the lottery
- Late first round prospects in the event the Spurs move up in the draft
- Draft prospects at 33 and 44 in the event the Spurs don’t move their two second round picks
Spurscast Topic Breakdown
Latest Trade Rumblings to Move Up
In an interview with San Antonio Spurs General Manager Brian Wright, when asked if the Spurs are looking to move Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell via trade, Wright told San Antonio Express News Columnist Mike Finger, “no.”
When asked if the Spurs would look at packaging their two second rounds picks (33, 44) to move up or a future draft asset to move up, Wright said they’d look at those possibilities.
Tuesday Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer reported there’s been trade rumblings of the Spurs trying to move up in the draft for a second lottery pick. If they do move up, the Spurs may be looking at one of the Thompson twins (Amen or Ausar), or Wembanyama’s teammate in France Bilal Coulibaly.
Draft Prospects Discussed in the Episode
Lottery projected players discussed:
- Amen Thompson
- Jarace Walker
- Ausar Thompson
- Anthony Black
- Bilal Coulibaly
- Cason Wallace
- Taylor Hendricks
- Dereck Lively II
- Kobe Bufkin
- Gradey Dick
- Jalen Hood-Schifino
In the event the Spurs try to move up late in the first round, here were some draft prospects that were discussed:
- Keyonte George
- Nick Smith Jr.
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper
- Jaime Jaquez Jr.
- Brice Sensabaugh
- Dariq Whitehead
- James Nnaji
Draft Prospects discussed at 33:
- Jaime Jaquez Jr.
- Trayce Jackson-Davis
- Colby Jones
- GG Jackson
- Andre Jackson
- Marcus Sasser
Draft Prospects discussed at 44:
- Tristan Vukcevic
- Seth Lundy
- Jordan Walsh
- Terquavian Smith
- Kobe Brown
- Adama Sanogo
- Emoni Bates
View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: The Mega Pre-Draft Episode