In Spurscast episode 701, Spurscast host Paul Garcia discusses the following topics:

Victor Wembanayama possibly being at Summer League

The Spurs targeting starting centers this summer

The Pacers putting the 7th pick on the trade table

A new CBA detail regarding minimum team salary

Spurscast Topic Breakdown

Wemby at Summer League?

According to Marc Stein on his latest Substack newsletter, there’s a chance Victor Wembanyama will be at Summer League in Las Vegas and participate with the team to some degree.

The Spurs will participate in the California Classic Summer League from July 3-5 and then in the Las Vegas portion from July 7-17.

Spurs Reportedly Targeting Starting Centers

Friday, Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote about the Spurs targeting starting centers either by trade or in free agency this offseason to provide frontcourt depth for Wembanyama.

Some starting level centers who are 6’10” or taller discussed in this episode are Jakob Poeltl, Brook Lopez, Kristaps Porzingis, Nikola Vucevic, and Dwight Powell.

7th Pick on Trade Block from Pacers

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported Friday that the Indiana Pacers are seeking a starting caliber wing. They are willing to exchange for the 7th pick in the upcoming draft. The Spurs aren’t mentioned as a team with interest in the 7th pick. However, a lot of fans have been asking how a trade involving Keldon Johnson for the 7th pick would work.

That question is answered in the episode using the 2022-2023 timeline and the new timeline for the 2023-2024 season. This begins on July 1.

New CBA Detail Regarding Minimum Team Salary

In a recent memo sent from the NBA regarding the new CBA, teams were supposed to meet the minimum team salary by the first game of the regular season. Now according to Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, teams need to be at that mark earlier by the time training camp opens.

This applies to the Spurs. They’re expected to be a team with cap space that will need to find a way (either by signing players or trading for players) to be at the $120.6 minimum team salary.

