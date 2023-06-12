We’ve had some major draft risers in the last month and this particular prospect is no different. The San Antonio Spurs could get a steal with this guy at pick 33 or 44. Wake Forest freshman forward Bobi Klintman had a relatively quiet season. However, the way he moves at 6-foot-10, 225-pound and his raw ability has teams drooling over his potential.

He moves extremely well at his size and has shown that he can be a knockdown shooter from deep. Giving him time to fill out his frame and become a little stronger will go a long way. He will be a project for whoever grabs him in the draft and they are betting on the long-term considering he did not do a whole lot as a Demon Deacon in his lone season. Here are those stats.

5.3 PPG, 1.0 TOPG, 0.6 BPG, 0.5 SPG, 0.8 APG, 4.5 RPG

40.7 FG%, 36.8 3P%, 74.3 FT%

12.0 PER, 104.3 ORtg, 104.3 DRtg

Bobi Klintman Breakdown

His numbers don’t immediately pop off the page. Klintman’s body type and versatility are what will set him apart from other freshmen. Unfortunately, his age will also do that as he is already 20 years old and will turn 21 near the end of his rookie season. That might scare off a few teams. Klintman does have plenty of upside as a prospect as he can still fill out his frame and become a more efficient shooter. He already shoots the ball well on decent volume so he will have to make the most of what will likely be fewer opportunities when he gets to the next level.

While Klintman’s numbers at Wake Forest weren’t exactly impressive, he did show what he’s capable. When he played for Sweden’s U20 FIBA team last summer he had a solid season. Klintman led the team in scoring (16.0 PPG), rebounds (10.0 RPG), assists (5.1 APG), steals (2.6 SPG), and blocks (0.9 BPG). With international experience and now a year of collegiate play, Klintman should have a better idea of what to expect when playing in the NBA.

If the Klintman from the 7-game stretch in the 2022 summer FIBA games shows up, teams will have gotten a major steal in the draft. Klintman is expected to go in the second round. He had a clearly defined and minimal role for Wake Forest. However, he was able to do a whole lot more for Sweden. He was a grab-and-go rebounder and sticky-handed defender who did just about everything. For the Demon Deacons, he was mostly used in catch-and-shoot scenarios. This led people to think he is purely going to be a 3-and-D prospect. Expect a little more out of this wing and be prepared for early Klintman minutes.

