Las Vegas odds makers have named the San Antonio Spurs a top landing spot in free agency. The Spurs have longtime been known as a small-market franchise incapable of attracting free agents.

In its 50-year history, LaMarcus Aldridge is the only “superstar” talent to sign to San Antonio in free agency. So what’s different about this season? Spurs fans would have you believe it’s the “Wemby-effect.”

Brian Wright and Peter J. Holt and the entire Spurs fandom erupted in celebration on May 16th when the Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery. The basketball world would be shocked if the Spurs didn’t select Victor Wembanyama as their number-one pick. So is that why San Antonio is a potential landing spot for names like Fred VanVleet and Al Holford? Are starts hoping to play with Wembanyama?

Or is it another reason like the new CBA having teams looking to unload contracts?

Are The Spurs A Free Agency Destination?

The Spurs have made some recent changes in hopes of losing their small-market stigma. Last season we saw the front office try to rebrand as a “mega-regional” team.

There was a game in Mexico City and two games in Austin. This upcoming season the Spurs will repeat an international game and two games in Austin. As Wembanyama’s profile rises with the American audience it’s not unreasonable to think the Spurs will attract more star-player free agents.

In my personal opinion, I think the Austin games could be more of a national draw. I can see them one day being a part of the annual SXSW festival, with celebrities sitting courtside.

Star players in smaller markets like Detroit or Milwaukee could see San Antonio as an alternative to playing in traditional big markets like Los Angeles and New York.

So the answer is yes Wembanyama will help the Spurs attract free agents. However, I don’t believe that is the case in this offseason.

The New CBA Changes Everything

The most likely culprit for San Antonio suddenly being a probable destination for a player of Paul’s caliber is the new CBA. The days of teams paying a fourth-option scorer like Jordan Poole a max are over.

The new CBA has several changes but teams that are over $17.5 million over the Luxury Tax limit gain a bunch of new restrictions on how they can add talent to the team. They’ll be restricted to adding players either through the draft or through adding minimum contracts.

Teams like the Warriors who are expected to pay $500 million in salary and taxes will likely be looking to move contracts. Moving Poole and maybe even Draymond Green helps them stay away from these restrictions.

But if they can’t they are essentially stuck paying the tax with very few options to move their contracts if things don’t work out.

Pack Your Bags You’re Probably Moving

On the other side of things for teams to get their share of the Luxury tax revenue have to spend up to 90% of the salary cap by the start of the season. For a full explanation of the new CBA rules please click here.

According to a Forbes piece, insiders expect NBA free agency fireworks to rival the Fourth of July this year. They predict unprecedented player movement as teams look to get under the limit of trade restrictions. Other teams are scrambling to get above 90% of the Salary Cap.

This brings us back to the Spurs. Not only are there several teams that need to unload contracts the Spurs stand to lose a lot of money if they don’t use their cap space. This is why the Spurs are being mentioned in a ton of trade rumors in free agency. They’re one of the few teams with cap space that can take a big contract without having to worry about cap space or luxury tax. Any GM looking to move a contract will call Brian Wright to see if they can work out a deal.

What are your thoughts on the new CBA? What are your Summer League predictions Victor or no Victor? Comment your thoughts below.

