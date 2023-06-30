The San Antonio Spurs enter free agency Friday being one of the few teams with cap space to sign outside free agents. In this video, Paul Garcia breaks down the Spurs’ projected cap space and discusses the Spurs’ free agents.

[embedded content]

Spurs Free Agency

Restricted Free Agents

Thursday the Spurs tendered qualifying offers to Tre Jones, Julian Champagnie, and Dominick Barlow to make them restricted free agents.

There’s been no reporting yet if the Spurs tendered qualifying offers to Romeo Langford and Sandro Mamukelashvili. If the Spurs didn’t tender either player a qualifying offer, then Mamukelashvili and Langford will join Keita Bates-Diop and Gorgui Dieng in unrestricted free agency.

Three Two-Way Roster Spots

According to the San Antonio Express News, there is a possibility the Spurs may use their three two-way roster spots. Those spots would go to Sir’Jabari Rice, Sidy Cissoko, and Barlow, should Barlow accept his two-way qualifying offer.

If that happens, the Spurs could look at signing Champagnie to a full roster spot.

Jakob Poeltl, George Niang Interest

Thursday the Spurs were also linked as a team having interest in unrestricted free agents Jakob Poeltl and Georges Niang. A simulation of what signing Poeltl and Niang could look like is overviewed in the video.

Why the Spurs need to use their cap space

Being a team with substantial cap space, there will need to be some decisions coming up. The Spurs will need to meet the minimum team salary of $122.4 million before the first game of the regular season in October, or they risk only receiving a 50% luxury tax payment.

Restricted Free Agency Update

With the new CBA, teams now have 24 hours to match an offer sheet for a restricted free agent if the offer sheet is signed after July 6. If an offer sheet is signed between July 1 through July 6, then a decision on matching the offer sheet doesn’t have to be made until after the moratorium is lifted on July 6.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs Entering Free Agency