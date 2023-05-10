In Spurscast episode 697, Spurscast host Paul Garcia participates in a question and answer session with Project Spurs staff member Evan Townsend on Twitter Spaces. Topics discussed in the episode are:

Devin Vassell’s upcoming extension deadline

Tre Jones signing an extension or going into restricted free agency

When the Spurs can start making trades

Keldon Johnson’s extension beginning in the new season

A new note about the tax distribution

[embedded content]

Spurscast Topic Breakdown

Devin Vassell’s upcoming extension deadline

The San Antonio Spurs will have from July 6 to the first game of the regular season to reach a contract extension agreement with Devin Vassell. If the team and Vassell fail to reach an extension agreement, Vassell will be a restricted free agent next summer.

Tre Jones signing an extension or going into restricted free agency

The Spurs have two paths they can navigate this offseason with point guard Tre Jones. San Antonio can try to reach an agreement on an extension with Jones before free agency begins by June 30, or the Spurs can tender Jones a qualifying offer this summer and he’ll become a restricted free agent on July 1.

When the Spurs can start making trades

The Spurs can make trades in two different timelines. They can make trades until June 30 using the 2022-2023 team salary, or they can wait until after July 6 to make trades using the new 2023-2024 team salary.

Keldon Johnson’s extension beginning in the new season

After signing an extension last summer, Johnson’s extension will begin for the next three seasons in this coming season.

A new note about the tax distribution

While the NBA won’t penalize teams fully for not reaching the minimum team salary in the coming season, teams will only get a 50% tax distribution if they don’t reach the minimum team salary by the end of next season according to the new CBA.