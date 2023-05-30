In Spurscast episode 699, Spurscast host Paul Garcia answers questions sent in about:

What a deal would look like if the Spurs tried to sign Fred VanVleet

What a trade would look like if the Spurs traded for Jaylen Brown

What an offer sheet would look like if the Spurs tried to sign Austin Reaves

[embedded content]

Spurscast Topic Breakdowns

Fred VanVleet

VanVleet has until June 15 to exercise or decline his $22.8 million player option with the Toronto Raptors. If VanVleet declines the player option, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Considering VanVleet turned down a 4-year, $114 million extension from the Raptors this past season, the question becomes what would a deal look like if the Spurs tried to pursue signing him in free agency?

If VanVleet were signed, how much better would the Spurs as a team be going forward?

Jaylen Brown

Brown is under contract next season with the Boston Celtics for $31.8 million. Since he made two All-Star teams and an All-NBA team, Brown is eligible to sign a 5-year, $295 million supermax extension with the Celtics this offseason.

If Brown signs the supermax, the question about the Spurs trading for him goes out the window. However, if he doesn’t sign the extension, the question becomes what would the Spurs need to do to try to trade for Brown this summer. That scenario is explored in the episode.

Austin Reaves

After a really good playoff run with the Los Angeles Lakers, Reaves enters restricted free agency in July. In the episode, an offer sheet example is used to show what a deal would look like if the Spurs pursued Reaves in free agency and examines when the Lakers would be hesitant to match an offer sheet.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Answering Questions about Fred VanVleet, Jaylen Brown, and Austin Reaves