It’s been 26 years since the San Antonio Spurs drafted Tim Duncan with the first pick, and nine years since the last Spurs Championship. The last time San Antonio got to celebrate collectively as a city was when Manu Ginobili blocked James Hardens shot in the 2017 playoffs. Spurs fans and the city of San Antonio have a great reason to celebrate again. Tuesday evening the Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. As the apparent number 1 pick the Spurs will add Victor Wembenyama to the lineup next season. The 7’5” French power forward is arguably the most significant draft prospect in NBA history. It may take a season to adjust to the increased workload of an 82-game NBA season. However, he is expected to be the NBA’s best player by his third season. In case you are not familiar with Wembenyama, click here for highlights. Click here for Project Spurs Wembanyama scouting report.

A San Antonio Celebration For The NBA Lottery

Spurs fans former and current players all joined in the celebration. We have all the best reactions here for you to relive as much as you’d like.

Just to have an understanding of how excited San Antonians are to welcome Wembenyama to the Spurs look at how local fans reacted to the picks being called out at a northside bar.

Spurs Majority Owner, Peter J Holt celebrated as the other team’s representatives lamented.

Wembanyama himself looked happy with the news. His camp had reportedly dropped hints that San Antonio was a preferred location.

It wouldn’t be a true San Antonio celebration without honking on Commerce.

Here are a few highlights from Spurs Twitter.

Okay I know ppl are saying the nba lottery is rigged blah blah blah… but legit I have seen spurs twitter PRAY and MANIFEST and light CANDLES y’all. We really prayed for this and the universe sent it!!!! — sahar (@sxharw) May 17, 2023

Nothing is official yet, but Jeremy Sochan is brushing up on his French.

Bonjour, Je m’appelle Jeremy! Et toi?😼 — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) May 17, 2023

Look at the Spurs Staff jumping for joy!

In the coming days, we'll be going over what this means for potential Spurs lineups. We can only assume now that we know who the Spurs are drafting they'll make more roster moves in the coming weeks. Comment below to tell us how you celebrated! If you're seeing this Victor, welcome to San Antonio!