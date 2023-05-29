In the 2022 offseason, I wrote a piece explaining why Malaki Branham was the Spurs’ next star player. Since then Jeremy Sochan emerged as a rising star selection in the all-star festivities and was named to the 2nd all-rookie team.

Victor Wembanyama is expected to join the Spurs as the number-one pick. Sochan and Wembanyama may get most of the attention in the upcoming season, but Branham will likely also take a giant leap this year. We’re still waiting to see how the 2023 roster shapes up.

The Spurs may trade up in the draft to select a second lottery pick, several players from last season are in free agency. Even if the 2023 roster is semi-unrecognizable from last season, Branham played his way into the starting lineup as a rookie. Should we expect him to solidify himself into the starting lineup?

Malaki Branham Was Him In February

In the 2022-23 season, Branham had some amazing performances, the Spurs didn’t win much last season, but you can see his growth in every game.

He led all rookies in scoring in February. His best performance came in a heartbreaking 138-131 overtime loss to Detroit Pistons. With a career-high performance of 27 points, we saw his potential to be a star player.

The only thing holding him back was his inconsistency, some nights he’d have a 23-point game followed by a 4-point game. Hopefully next season we’ll see strings of high-scoring games from Branham.

Is Malaki Branham Better Than Tre Jones Or Blake Wesley?

The Spurs have many options for a point guard. They can re-sign Tre Jones or trade up in the draft for one of the point guards in the top 15. Even if Jones is re-signed there is going to be competition for the starting position.

Sochan can play as a point forward. Blake Wesley is in a good position to challenge Tre Jones for his starting role. Branham would be in the mix as well. Although he’s not listed as a point guard he held his own as a ball handler as needed.

New Shot Doctor’s First Patient

In my piece last year I referenced an interview with Jason Dawson, Bramham’s long-time mentor. He discussed Branham’s ability to handle tough coaching and challenges effectively. If Branham wants to fight his way into the starting lineup next season he’ll need to work with the new Spurs shooting coach Jimmy Baron.

Hopefully, with Baron’s help, Branham can become a more consistent scorer. Becoming a star player is completely in Branham’s hands. He has a high basketball IQ, the work ethic to improve his shot, and the drive to outperform his teammates for a starting role.

Do you think Branham can fight his way to the starting lineup? Is it too soon? Are you hoping to pick up a point guard in the draft? Comment your take below.

