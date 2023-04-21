In Spurscast episode 695, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss:

The Random Drawing Between the Spurs and Rockets

Monday the NBA announced the results of a random drawing between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets for the second-worst record in the league. The Spurs and Rockets both finished with 22-60 records. a random drawing needed to be held to decide who finished with the second-worst record for lottery purposes. The team with the second-worst record can fall no lower than the 6th pick in the lottery during a worst-case scenario. Now that the Spurs have the third-worst record, they can fall as low as the 7th pick in the lottery. The Spurs, Rockets, and Detroit Pistons have an equal 14% chance of landing the first overall pick in the May lottery.

11 Players on Guaranteed Deals

11 players have salaries with guaranteed deals next season. These players are Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, Devonte’ Graham, the 2023 first-round pick, Zach Collins (assuming he isn’t waived), Khem Birch, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, and Charles Bassey. If these 11 players remain on the roster going into free agency on July 1st, this will leave the Spurs with just four open roster spots going into free agency.

7 Players Entering Free Agency

The Spurs can have five players enter restricted free agency if they tender a qualifying offer to each player. Those five players are Romeo Langford, Tre Jones, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Dominick Barlow (for a two-way contract), and Julian Champagnie (for a two-way contract).

The Spurs will also have two players entering unrestricted free agency in Gorgui Dieng and Keita Bates-Diop.

Spurs’ Cap Space Potential

The Spurs are projected to open anywhere from $25.8 million to $36.7 million in cap space this offseason. If the Spurs use their cap space, they’ll have access to the new $7.6 million room exception.

Devin Vassell Extension Watch

This offseason the Spurs will have the opportunity to extend Devin Vassell’s contract. Vassell enters restricted free agency in the summer of 2024.

