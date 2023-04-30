In Spurscast episode 696, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein discuss:

Lottery Prospects in the 1st through 7th Range

Second Draft Prospects

Lottery Prospects in the 1st through 7th Range

On May 16, the San Antonio Spurs will take part in the NBA Draft lottery where they’ll find out whether they’ll be drafting anywhere from 1st overall to 7th in the first round.

Lottery prospects in the Top-7 range are Victor Wembanyama (1st) from France, Scoot Henderson (2nd) of the G-League Ignite, Brandon Miller (3rd) of Alabama, Amen Thompson (4th) of Overtime Elite, Ausar Thompson (6th) of Overtime Elite, and Jarace Walker (7th) of Houston.

Other players in the Top-7 on different mocks are Cam Whitmore of Villanova, Anthony Black of Arkansas, Taylor Hendricks of Central Florida, Nick Smith Jr. of Arkansas, and Keyonte George of Baylor.

Second Draft Prospects

On lottery night, the Spurs will also find out if they’ll have the 32nd or 33rd pick in the second round, while they’ll also have the 44th pick via the Toronto Raptors in the second round.

Prospects in the 32nd/33rd pick range are Trayce Jackson-Davis, Bilal Coulibaly, Colby Jones, and Andre Jackson.

Draft prospects in the 44th pick range are Nikola Durisic, Jaylen Clark, Tristan Vukcevic, and Emoni Bates.

Other draft prospects discussed in the episode are Isaiah Wong, Cason Wallace, and Amari Bailey.

The NBA Draft lottery will take place on May 16 and the 2023 NBA Draft will take place on June 22.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Less Than a Month Until the Draft Lottery