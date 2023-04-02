In Spurscast episode 693, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss:

The Spurs going 0-3 in their last 3 games

Early details with the new CBA agreement

Four Spurs selected to 2023 Hall of Fame

[embedded content]

Spurscast Topic Breakdown

The Spurs going 0-3 in their last 3 games

This past week the San Antonio Spurs’ losing streak increased to six losses in a row with losses in their last three games at Boston, against Utah, and at Golden State. With five games left in the regular season, the Spurs have locked in a Bottom-3 record for a 14% chance at the number one pick in the NBA Draft lottery.

Early details with the new CBA agreement

Friday the NBA and the NBA Player’s Association came to an agreement on a new CBA agreement. This will be in place for the next seven seasons once it’s fully written out. Some of the changes that will impact the Spurs immediately next season include their ability to trade with tax teams that cross the new salary cap apron, larger trade exceptions for low-salary teams like the Spurs, a 30% increase to the room exception ( which the Spurs are projected to have this summer), a potential in-season tournament that begins in November, extensions for veterans going from 120% of their previous contract to 140% of their previous contract, and an additional two-way roster spot.

Four Spurs selected to the 2023 Hall of Fame

Saturday the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 2023 Hall of Fame inductees list. This includes four current/former Spurs. Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, former guard Tony Parker, former center Pau Gasol, and former WNBA guard and former Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon.