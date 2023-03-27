In Spurscast episode 692, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs director of digital content Joe Garcia discuss:

The Spurs going 1-3 in their last 4 games

Early Impressions of Sandro Mamukelashvili

[embedded content]

The Spurs going 1-3 in their last 4 games

This past week the San Antonio Spurs made a 24-point comeback against the Atlanta Hawks, then fell in three consecutive road games by more than 15 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, and Washington Wizards.

With eight regular-season games left, the Spurs have a 19-55 record that makes them the third-worst team in the league by the record, which would allow them to have 14% lottery odds for the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft lottery if that record holds.

To prevent injuries in the final two weeks of the season, the team is being cautious with the core rotation players, sitting multiple players every other game with injury management.

Early Impressions of Sandro Mamukelashvili

With 11 games logged in San Antonio, Mamukelashvili has shown his versatility on offense, by being able to score on drives near the rim and being able to space on offense by shooting the pick-and-pop or spot-up three pointer.

Mamukelashvili has also displayed his ball movement ability, finding teammates on backdoor cuts for makes near the rim and in the open court with alley-oop passes. Mamukelashvili’s defensive numbers don’t pop off the page compared to his other Spurs teammates who play the 4 and 5.

Mamukelashvili will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and with four projected open roster spots, it’s unknown if San Antonio will push to re-sign Mamukelashvili.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Early Impressions of Mamu