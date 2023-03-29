San Antonio is back at home for a Spurs vs. Jazz matchup after they suffered a 44-point loss in Boston. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM Central Time.

The Utah Jazz are currently sitting at the number 12 spot in the Western Conference. If the Jazz want a spot in the play-in tournament, a win here is extremely important. The Jazz are two games behind the Lakers, Thunder, and Mavericks with 7 games left in their season. The Spurs on the other hand have already been eliminated along with the Houston Rockets.

The Spurs are coming off of their worst loss of the 2022-23 season at 44 points to the Boston Celtics. Their previous worst loss this year was 43 points against the Raptors. The Utah Jazz are riding a 4 game-losing streak, most recently losing to the Suns.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz

Date: March 29th, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM Central Time

Location: AT&T Center | San Antonio, Texas

Stream: Bally Sports SW

Injury Report

Spurs

Jazz

Odds

Moneyline: -225 Jazz | +180 Spurs

Spread: -5.5 Jazz

Over/Under: 234.5

Spurs vs. Jazz Preview

This will be the fourth meeting of the year between the San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz. The Spurs are narrowly winning this series two games to one.

It is a little surprising that San Antonio is only the 1-2 underdog in this game, considering they will be missing Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan. When two of these players are missing in the starting line-ups we have seen the odds go up to +600 for San Antonio. Nonetheless, valuable minutes will be shared by the young squad against a formidable opponent.

The Jazz are suffering some injuries as well and will be without Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay, and Collin Sexton. This team is in desperate need of a win, and their four-game losing streak has had some massive effects on their play-off hopes. The team will need to be all in tonight if they want to achieve that number 10 play-in seed.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs vs. Jazz: Injury Report, Odds, How to Watch, and More!