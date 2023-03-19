The San Antonio Spurs are back in the AT&T Center tonight. The matchup will take place early in the afternoon at 3 PM Central Time. The big elephant in the room for this one is Dejounte Murray returning to San Antonio since his trade.

The Hawks are currently sitting at the 8th spot in the East. At their current pace, they will likely be a play-in team come playoffs. The Spurs, however, are now sitting dead last in the Western Conference. The only team underneath them is the Piston of the East.

The Spurs are coming off two back-to-back overtime thrillers against Dallas Mavericks, and most recently the Memphis Grizzlies. Unfortunately, the Spurs fell short in both outings. The Hawks are currently 3-2 in their last five outings.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Hawks

Date: March 19th, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM Central Time

Location: AT&T Center | San Antonio, Texas

Stream: Bally Sports SW

Injury Report

Spurs

Hawks

Odds

Moneyline: -450 Hawks | +340 Spurs

Spread: -9.5 Hawks

Over/Under: 243.5

Spurs vs. Hawks Preview

The Spurs and Hawks have only met once this year back a month ago in February. In that matchup, the Hawks outlasted the Spurs 125-106 in Atlanta. This goes around, Dejounte Murray will be back in the AT&T Center for the first time since his trade.

One big factor to note for the Spurs is the injury report. Eight players on the Spurs roster are battling injuries, and five of them are listed as out. Zach Collins and Jeremy Sochan will be a big blow to the starting lineup if Collins is not able to suit up. In the narrow loss to the Grizzlies, Collins was the second-leading scorer with 24. On a positive note, the Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson duo are available for the matchup.

The Hawks are facing some injuries themselves. Although not as many as the Spurs, the Hawks’ star player Trae Young is questionable. In their last outing against the Warriors, Young was the leading scorer with 25 points. Dejounte Murray had a solid night out as well with a near triple-double with 10 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. One player the Spurs will need to limit is the 6’11 big man from Wake Forrest. John Collins posted an impressive 22 points while going 4/7 from deep.

