The San Antonio Spurs really showed out for the Soldiers on Military Appreciation Night at the AT&T Center. San Antonio had the task of facing the Denver Nuggets who currently holds the number one rank in the Western Conference. Their standing didn’t intimidate this Spurs squad. After falling to the Houston Rockets twice they make […]

The post Spurs Stop Number One Ranked Nuggets 128-120 at Home appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Stop Number One Ranked Nuggets 128-120 at Home