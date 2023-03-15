The Orlando Magic came West to meet with the San Antonio Spurs. Some would consider this a long-awaited rematch after they fell to Orlando back in December.

Boy, was it one to watch. The Spurs were able to overcome the Magic after a record-breaking night of three-point shooting. At the final buzzer, San Antonio recorded 132 points. The Magic could only muster up 114.

The Rookie Who Leads the Way

San Antonio’s record for three-pointers made in a game was 20. Tonight that number elevates to 22! As a team, they shot 53.7 percent from the three, as opposed to the Magics’ 34.5%.

Jeremy Sochan finished as the leading scorer. 29 points and 11 rebounds set him up for the second double-double of his rookie season. The elevated scoring capability may come as a surprise to some considering the rookie wasn’t a top scorer at Baylor University last season.

However, the rookie believes he “plays his role”. He wasn’t needed as a scorer at Baylor but, in San Antonio, he looks to expand his game naturally. So fans should look forward to more shots being made and some of those dribbling skills he showed off tonight in the future.

San Antonio Spurs Playing Unselfishly

San Antonio also had a whopping 39 assists. Veteran Doug McDermott spoke on how valuable unselfishness is for the team.

“Pop and our staff preach unselfishness. So he’s going to call you out if you take a bad one and you miss someone. So, I think that kind of just trickles down to the whole team.”

The Dallas Mavericks will be in San Antonio Wednesday night for a late 7:30 game. New addition Kyrie Irving is questionable to play due to a foot injury. The Spurs last played the Mavericks on February 23rd and lost by 26 points. However, some changes have been made to the roster since then. Will this new group be able to pull off another win against a more mature team?

