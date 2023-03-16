Two years after being stripped of his WBA light heavyweight title, Jean Pascal is just one fight away from being back in a championship bout. Watch Pascal vs Eifert this Thursday night as the two clash for the right to fight for the IBF in their title eliminator in Pascal’s homeland of Canada.

Pascal vs Eifert Live Stream Details

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Start Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Location: Bell Place – Laval, Quebec

Bell Place – Laval, Quebec Pascal vs Eifert Live Stream: ESPN+

Where to Find the Pascal vs Eifert Live Stream

With so many streaming services carrying boxing streams nowadays, it can often get exhausting keeping up with all of the different subscriptions. Fortunately for the Pascal vs Eifert live stream, it is being carried on ESPN+, a service many fight fans already have. The cost of one month of the service would be even a fair one-time price for this title eliminator contest.

If you don’t have ESPN+, a subscription is $9.99 per month, with an annual option available to lower that monthly cost. Once you’re in, you’ll have access to not only the fight, but the entire ESPN on-demand catalog as well as other live sports like UFC, baseball, and football. To watch, either go to the service’s website or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

Main Event Preview

At 40 years old, one can wonder how many more title opportunities Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KO) has left. Of course, there’s a chance right in front of him on Thursday night in the form of 25-year-old Michael Eifert (11-1-0, 4 KO). A test of age vs youth, experience vs moxie – that is the matchup when two meet in the ring.

[embedded content]

For Pascal, he’s been at this stage and he’s been successful. He’s also tasted defeat, multiple times, most recently to the likes of Dmitry Bivol and Sergey Kovalev. Though he was stripped of his last title for a failed drug test, the Canadian collected a win in his return in 2022. His 12-round decision helped him to retain his sixth-place ranking worldwide at 175 pounds and puts him opposite Eifert.

Eifert has stacked together some impressive wins in his five-year professional career out of Germany. The first real test that he faced was Tom Dzemski in 2020 for the vacant IBF youth light heavyweight title. He fell on the losing end of a mixed decision in that one but he came back strong in 2021. Eifert won his bid for the WBO youth title before a rematch with Dezemski earned him the WBC and IBF youth belts. “Diesel” is all primed up for a title push, and that means getting through Pascal.

Pascal vs Eiftert Fight Card and Odds

Favorite (Odds) Underdog (Odds) Rounds Division Jean Pascal (-500) Michael Eifert (+340) 12 rounds IBF Light Heavyweight Eliminator Mathieu Germain (-600) Steven Wilcox (+400) 10 rounds Junior Welterweight Jessica Camara Prisca Vicot 8 rounds Women’s Junior Welterweight Joseph Ward Mario Andrade Rodriguez 8 rounds Light Heavyweight Caroline Veyre Emma Gongora 6 rounds Women’s Featherweight Derek Pomerleau Aljaz Venko 6 rounds Middleweight Yoel Angeloni Alexander Calixto 4 rounds Welterweight Ayoub Maanni Bruno Ochoa 4 rounds Cruiserweights Amanda Galle Lorena Cruz Aispuro 8 rounds Women’s Bantamweight

