Angel Fierro is the fifth-ranked lightweight in the WBO, and he’s pushing for a world title shot. If he can successfully defend his WBO NABO lightweight title this weekend at Fierro vs Estela live on DAZN, he just might have his chance. Fierro’s 10-round bout with Eduardo Estela headlines an eight-fight card from inside the […]

The post Fierro vs Estela Live Stream Details, Fight Card, and Odds appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Fierro vs Estela Live Stream Details, Fight Card, and Odds