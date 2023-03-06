The college basketball regular season has officially ended and that brings us to conference tournament week. Some of these tournaments are going to be straight forward as many conferences have their one March Madness bid on the line. Some are a little more complicated as several Power Six schools are on the bubble and could […]

The post College Basketball Championship Week: Tournaments to Watch appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: College Basketball Championship Week: Tournaments to Watch