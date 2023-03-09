The San Antonio Spurs had some excitement with a little winning streak to break their 16-game losing streak. It would appear they are back to some losing ways though and therefore, back to the bottom of the standings. While that might make some fans sad, it has others excited for the NBA Draft lottery. And […]

The post Cam Whitmore Prospect Watch: The Powerhouse of the Lottery appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Cam Whitmore Prospect Watch: The Powerhouse of the Lottery