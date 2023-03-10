After splitting a two-game series versus the top team in the Western Conference in the Memphis Hustle, the Austin Spurs will hope to get back to winning ways as they return home vs. an unfamiliar opponent in the Greensboro Swarm. The Spurs have had a down season this campaign, but hope to end it on […]

