It was yet another disappointing result for the Austin Spurs as they fell 110-103 to the Birmingham Squadron on Thursday night. Both teams that are struggling this season desperately needed a win and it was the bottom team in the Western Conference who was able to pull out the win. Now, Austin faces a two-game […]

The post Austin Spurs Look to End Bad Run vs. Memphis Hustle appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Austin Spurs Look to End Bad Run vs. Memphis Hustle