After losing a nail-biting game by the score of 123-121, the Austin Spurs will now have an exciting opportunity as they will host the Greensboro Swarm in the ATAT Center. Despite the poor season that has occurred, this is a great opportunity for the players to experience a game in an NBA-like atmosphere. With only two more games left after the contest this season, the Spurs will be hoping to give their fans one last home victory. It will surely be a special night for the G-League affiliate, who will be able to play in its older brother’s stomping grounds.

Austin Spurs vs. Greensboro Swarm Info

When: March 18, 2023

Tip-off: 7:00 P.M. CST

Location: ATAT Center, San Antonio, Texas

How to watch: NBAGLeague.com

Austin Spurs Preview

It was a heartbreaking loss on Thursday night against a top team the South Bay Lakers. Despite not getting the desired result, there were still some notable performances on the night. Chaundee Brown Jr. has been one of the most consistent performers this season and ended the night with 26 points and seven rebounds. Brown is the heart of this Spurs team and gives everything on the court. Julian Champagnie had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, showing that he has been a decent replacement for Charles Bassey at the center position. Olin Carter is a three-point-making machine and had 18 points, going 5-10 from behind the arc. Carter also showed off his playmaking by gathering nine assists, showing his ability to be productive when given an opportunity.

The Spurs are hoping to end these last three games on a positive note, with a current record of 8-21 not showing the talent this team has. From a revolving door of roster changes to key injuries, the Spurs have just never been able to really get a solid foundation going. This is a major issue in terms of competing at this level, as many of the good teams this season have had players on the roster or in the starting lineup for most of if not the entirety of the season.

Greensboro Swarm Preview

The Swarm got a big win versus the Mexico City Capitanes despite being in the same position as Austin in that they are near the bottom of their conference. The Swarm has an impressive backcourt combination of James Bouknight as a starter and a real six-man in Kobi Simmons, who is a real threat from three-point range. Bouknight had a solid 27 points and will be one of the main focal points for the Greensboro offense, while Simmons was the leading scorer on the night with 32 points, shooting 6-12 from three-point range and also having seven rebounds. Forward Trevon Scott is also a decent scoring forward and will look to get after the frontcourt of Austin in this matchup.

With both teams not having much to play for but pride, this will be an interesting game in an atmosphere both teams are not used to. It will be a chance for Austin to show the San Antonio fans what the future holds.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Austin Spurs Look Forward to Special Home Game Versus Greensboro Swarm