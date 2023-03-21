After a tight loss on a special night at the AT&T Center on March 18th, the Austin Spurs now take their final road trip of the year as they face the Salt Lake City Stars to round out the season. This will also be Austin’s final series of the season in general, as they did not qualify for the playoffs. While the total result of the season will be a disappointment for Austin fans, there are still some bright spots that have occurred throughout the season, and the Spurs will be determined to finish the year strong. It will surely be an exciting two games that you won’t want to miss.

Austin Spurs vs. Salt Lake City Starts Info

When: March 21st, 2023

Tip-off: 8:00 P.M. CST

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

How to watch: ESPN+

Austin Spurs Preview

The Spurs played their final home game on March 18th, but not in the location you are used to. In fact, Austin spent a day in the home of their parent club’s stomping grounds, facing off against the Greensboro Swarm at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. The Spurs were unfortunate to not get a win in their final home game of the season, but there were some great performances on the night.

Brandon Randolph was the top scorer with 24 points while also having three rebounds. He and center Julian Champagnie were midseason acquisitions and have been very consistent in every game. Champagnie also had a decent performances with 20 points and eight rebounds, and has been an adequate replacement for Charles Bassey. Galen Robinson Jr. was picked up before the game and was extremely effective, scoring 14 points and also assisting 10 times. Kaleb Johnson and Chaundee Brown Jr. also finished with double digit points.

The moral of the story for Austin has been that a lack of defensive presence will only hurt you in the long run. Austin has the ability to put up plenty of points, but the problem has been the lack of quality defense being played by the Spurs. This will be a target focus going into next season, and with these two remaining games, maybe Spurs fans will see a glimmer of improvement that will hopefully be carried onto the next season.

Salt Lake City Stars Preview

The Stars are right into a tight playoff race, currently holding the sixth position over RGV with two games remaining. A win here would certainly clinch their spot in the playoffs, so this game is massive for their season. SLC is coming off of a massive win over the South Bay Lakers, one of the best teams in the West. Center Tyler Cook had a great performance with 23 points and nine rebounds and will be a handful for the Austin defense. Christian Vital is a playmaker at point guard and is a player who will be at the center of everything for SLC’s offense.

This game will be a big one for Salt Lake City, but a strange one for Austin. It will be more about playing for pride and trying to end a rough season on a high note. It will surely be an interesting watch.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Austin Spurs Hope to End Season On A High Note In Last Road Series vs. Salt Lake City Stars