Two of the bottom teams in the NBA G-League will battle it out on Tuesday, March 2nd as the Austin Spurs host the Birmingham Squadron. The Spurs are on a four-game losing streak and have been struggling this season, and Birmingham is dead last in both the Western Conference and the league in general. While […]

The post Austin Spurs Hope to Begin Road Trip on Positive Note vs. Birmingham Squadron appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Austin Spurs Hope to Begin Road Trip on Positive Note vs. Birmingham Squadron