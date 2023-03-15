After falling to the Sioux Falls SkyForce in a tough road battle on March 12th, the Austin Spurs will now begin a nice homestand that features a two-game series vs. the South Bay Lakers. The Spurs are officially eliminated from playoff contention, while South Bay is one of the top teams in the league and is currently sitting in third place in the Western Conference.

These next two games will surely be a tough battle for a Spurs team who has underwhelmed this season. However, if they can end it by winning a couple of tough games, the attitude will be much better looking forward to next season.

Austin Spurs vs. South Bay Lakers Info

When: March 15, 2023

Tip-off: 7:30 P.M. CST

Location: H-E-B Center, Cedar Park, Texas

How to watch: ESPN+

Austin Spurs Preview

The Spurs have really been hit-and-miss all season long, both at home and on the road. It seems like the central Texas team’s road form has been slightly better, and that they seem to not do as well in the H-E-B Center. This would be a great opportunity to change it as they welcome the South Bay Lakers into town.

Austin had a tough game in their last outing versus Sioux Falls, who is a team fighting for a playoff spot and in the thick of the race. Chaundee Brown Jr. was able to return to the starting lineup and had a decent 21 points and five rebounds on the night. Brandon Randolph also had 21 points and instead had eight rebounds. Randolph has been a solid midseason acquisition with the movement of Blake Wesley between Austin and San Antonio. Marcus Zegarowski also got a rare start and ended up with 16 points and five assists, which is not a bad outing for the playmaking guard.

The Spurs will now face an even tougher opponent in South Bay, who has a record of 18-9 and is battling to maintain the 3rd seed with Mexico City.

South Bay Lakers Preview

The Lakers just lost a close encounter by a score of 118-109 to the first-place Stockton Kings. South Bay is a strong unit that has so much offensive firepower both in the starting five and on the bench. Shaquille Harrison is one of the top guards in the G-League and partners alongside Scotty Pippen Jr.,

who of course is the son of Hall of fame Scotty Pippen. Both Harrison and Pippen Jr. are athletic scorers who are smart shooters, meaning they know when to take high-percentage shots around the court. The frontcourt is also a daunting challenge to face, with Max Christie, Cole Swinder, and Fabien White Jr. providing both size and speed for South Bay. Bryce Hamilton and LJ Figerroa are the two big producers on the bench and will look to get South Bay the spark they may need at certain points in a game.

With seeding being a big priority for South Bay, expect them to take these two games very seriously as they know that Austin can pull off a surprise win out of nowhere. This will surely be a good test for both teams as the regular season is winding down.

