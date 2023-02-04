The 2023 Supercross is headed east as the season enters Round 5 this weekend in Houston, Texas. Both Eli Tomac (450) and Jett Lawrence (250) had their first losses in their respective division last week in Anaheim, still sit atop the standings, but the field is heating up. Racing fans can watch all of the […]

