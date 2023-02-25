In Spurscast episode 688, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs director of digital content Joe Garcia discuss: The Spurs’ post All-Star break loss to the Dallas Mavericks Injury updates regarding Devin Vassell and Malaki Branham The final games of the season for the Spurs, Rockets, Pistons, and Hornets Spurscast 688 Breakdown Spurs’ post All-Star […]

