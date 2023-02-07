In Spurscast episode 685, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss: The Spurs’ last four games and 8-game losing streak Malaki Branham’s back-to-back career high-scoring nights The Spurs reportedly have interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels Hypothetical trades involving Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson, and Doug McDermott The Spurs’ last four […]

