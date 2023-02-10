In Spurscast episode 686, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs director of digital content Joe Garcia discuss: Trade deadline week for the Spurs Where the roster stands The Spurs through 55 games Spurscast Episode 266 Topics Trade deadline week for the Spurs The San Antonio Spurs made three trades during trade deadline week and […]

