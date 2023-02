The San Antonio Spurs will look to snap their 6-game losing streak tonight with a win against the Sacramento Kings at home in the AT&T Center at 7 PM CT. The Spurs are coming off a 127-106 loss at the hands of the Wizards, who snapped their 23-year away streak vs. the Spurs. The Kings, […]

