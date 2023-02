The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Philadelphia 76ers tonight for an East vs. West matchup at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. The Spurs are currently ranked number 13 in the West, and only one game in front of the worst record in the league. The 76ers on the other hand are the […]

The post Spurs vs. 76ers: Odds, How to Watch, Injury Report, and More appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs vs. 76ers: Odds, How to Watch, Injury Report, and More