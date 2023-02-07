The San Antonio Spurs hung with the Chicago Bulls through three quarters on Monday night but fell apart late as they dropped the opener of the 2023 Rodeo Road Trip, 128-104. Chicago (26-27) had a healthy roster but struggled to separate from the depleted Spurs (14-40), nursing a three-point lead at the half and carrying […]

The post San Antonio Spurs Couldn’t Run With the Bulls, Fall 128-104 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs Couldn’t Run With the Bulls, Fall 128-104