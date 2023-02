The San Antonio Spurs are in the same spot that they were before the All-Star break. That is to say, they are near the bottom of the league and while that guarantees them a rather high draft pick, they still have a second-round pick to consider. With that pick, one player to consider is North […]

The post Grant Nelson Prospect Watch: Second Round Star appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Grant Nelson Prospect Watch: Second Round Star