The San Antonio Spurs dug themselves into too deep of a hole for them to climb out of Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After trailing 34-19 in the first 12 minutes, the team played well the rest of the way but just couldn’t close the gap. The Spurs (14-44) lost their 13th consecutive game […]

The post Close But Not Enough. The San Antonio Spurs Lose in Cleveland 117-109. appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Close But Not Enough. The San Antonio Spurs Lose in Cleveland 117-109.