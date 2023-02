Week 14 did not disappoint in what has already been a superbly fun college basketball season. Alabama squeezed out a win over rival Auburn to stay undefeated in conference play, Duke took Virginia to overtime on a controversial no-call at the end of regulation, Oklahoma State upset Iowa State, and we got one of the […]

The post Best College Basketball Games of Week 15 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Best College Basketball Games of Week 15