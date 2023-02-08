With an exciting young team visiting the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park in the G-League Ignite, the Austin Spurs will hope that the veteran mentality can prevail over them. This is the first meeting of a two-game series. The Spurs are coming off of a tough 141-110 loss at the hands of the Iowa Wolves […]

