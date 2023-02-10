Falling to a score of 106-99 in the first of a two-game series vs. the G-League Ignite, the Austin Spurs will hope to rebound as they look to get back to winning ways inside the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Despite a late attempt at a comeback, the Spurs just had too much to do […]

The post Austin Spurs Hope to rebound in Friday night clash vs. G-League Ignite appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Austin Spurs Hope to rebound in Friday night clash vs. G-League Ignite