The Spurs returned to the AT&T center on a chilling Monday night to meet the Washington Wizards. The Wizards have not succeeded over the Spurs while playing in San Antonio since December 11th, 1999. The Wizards decided it was time to end that losing streak against the franchise and take home the win. Washington defeated […]

The post Wizards End 23-Year Losing Streak in San Antonio With 127-106 Win Against Spurs appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Wizards End 23-Year Losing Streak in San Antonio With 127-106 Win Against Spurs