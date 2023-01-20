Josh Stepp finished behind points-leader Flavio Zivieri last weekend in Charleston, picking up second place. That moved him into 16th place on the season. He’s back in action this weekend at the Greenville Invitational in South Carolina and looking to continue his climb. Watch Round 1 of the PBR Velocity Tour Greenville Invitational on Friday, […]

The post Watch the PBR Velocity Tour Greenville Invitational Live – Schedule and Stream appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Watch the PBR Velocity Tour Greenville Invitational Live – Schedule and Stream