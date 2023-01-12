With another weekend approaching the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour rolls on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Charleston, West Virginia. The PBR Capital City Classic is the season’s fifth stop, one of two series events this weekend. A rider has yet to collect more than one win through the early stretch, keeping things congested at […]

The post Watch the PBR Capital City Classic – Live Stream Channel, Round 1 Lineup and Event Details appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Watch the PBR Capital City Classic – Live Stream Channel, Round 1 Lineup and Event Details