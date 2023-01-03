On Monday night, the San Antonio Spurs went up against the hottest team in the NBA and the game was seemingly over not long after it began. Kyrie Irving didn’t miss a shot in the first 14 minutes, quickly picking up 17 of his game-high 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets routed the Spurs 139-103 […]

