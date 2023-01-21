In Spurscast episode 683, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein discuss: The Spurs in their last two games More Jakob Poeltl trade rumors A check-in on projected top players in the draft lottery Spurscast 683 Breakdown The Spurs in their last two games The San Antonio Spurs went 1-1 in their […]

