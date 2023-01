The San Antonio Spurs just can’t catch a break this week. It started with getting throttled by the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, followed by a collapse in the final minute to lose to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Thursday, the team released that Devin Vassell is going to be out indefinitely while he gets […]

