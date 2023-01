The San Antonio Spurs head to Brooklyn this evening to play against the Nets in the Barclays Center to kick off the new year! The Spurs are 1-1 in the last two coming off of a razor-close game against the Dallas Mavericks on New Years’ Eve losing 126-125, and a win against New York. The […]

