Unlike the last couple of weeks, there is just one PBR Velocity Tour event this weekend. Interestingly enough, none of the top-four riders are in action on the final day at the PBR Tractor Supply Co. Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This puts Elijah Mora in a great position to make up ground in the […]

The post PBR Velocity Tour Stream – PBR Tractor Supply Co. Classic Finals appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: PBR Velocity Tour Stream – PBR Tractor Supply Co. Classic Finals